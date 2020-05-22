Bobby Lashley recently spoke with talkSPORT and had major praise for both Lana and Rusev.

Lashley is currently working with MVP in the RAW storylines, which isn't going over well with his on-screen wife Lana. He was asked where the MVP alliance leaves Lana in the storyline, and what he thinks of Rusev leaving WWE last month. Lashley called Lana an extremely talented person and praised Rusev as a real superstar.

"I really don't know anything with Lana, I just know this: whatever anybody says, she is an extremely talented person," Lashley said. "No matter where they put her, she's going to blossom. If it's staying with me or if it's doing something else, she's going to do awesome.

"And with Rusev, you know how it is in this business, people come and people go. But with Rusev, I don't think anyone is debating this: Rusev is an incredible talent. I loved working with him, [a] great guy across the board. I don't know what transpired with that – with him leaving – don't really know. But if it's back with the WWE or wherever he goes, he's going to be a superstar. The guy is a superstar."

Lashley was also asked about having a top talent legend like The Undertaker around and leading the locker room when he first came into WWE. Lashley said it was incredible, and recalled how he had people like Taker, WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and JBL, Big Show and even Chris Benoit, to get advice from.

"Man, it was incredible," Lashley said of having a locker room leader like Taker. "I was telling someone the other day, I think this is where social media maybe brings us down a little bit, because everybody wants to joke about something. It's like, 'Oooooo he did this', or, 'He did that' – no.

"When I wrestled before, when I came back through the curtain, I had somebody like 'Taker, [Chris] Benoit, Booker T, Big Show – one of those guys that would pull me off to the side and say, 'Hey, good match. However, have you thought about this?'"

He continued, "They would give you some type of pointer because, at the end of the day, we wanted the whole show to be amazing. So that's what we would always focus on. It was just a very fortunate time for me because I had 'Taker there and I had JBL, Benoit and all these different people that were always there to say, 'Hey, here's what you can do better.'"

Lashley is scheduled to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view on June 14.