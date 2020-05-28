Bray Wyatt announced on Twitter of the birth of his and WWE Announcer JoJo's second child.

The former WWE Universal Champion revealed the baby girl's name is Hyrie Von Rotunda.

JoJo also shared a photo on Instagram of her holding Hyrie. She captioned the photo, "Hyrie Von Rotunda ?? I love you."

Last year in May, the couple welcomed their son, Knash Sixx Rotunda.

Wrestling Inc. sends our congratulations to Bray and JoJo!

Below you can see their photos: