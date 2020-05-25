- RAW Women's Champion Asuka posted this video to her personal YouTube account, featuring her no-gym full body workout. Asuka noted that she's still unable to use a public gym due to the coronavirus pandemic, so she created a workout using whatever she could find. The RAW champ continues to produce some of the most unique YouTube content out of all the Superstars who have their own channels.

- WWE stock updates will resume tomorrow due to the Memorial Day holiday.

- The final WWE SmackDown viewership from Friday is also delayed until Tuesday due to the Memorial Day holiday. This week's RAW viewership will be delayed until Wednesday.

- WWE NXT Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae will appear on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday morning for a "Breakfast with The Garganos" segment, as seen in the exchange below. Matt Riddle will also be on The Bump this week.