AEW has announced two new matches for next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Next week's Dynamite will feature Nyla Rose wrestling her first match since losing the AEW Women's World Title to Hikaru Shida at Double Or Nothing last week. She will go up against Big Swole.
It was also announced that Brian Cage will be in action and Taz will be in his corner. There's no word yet on who Cage will face. Cage squashed Lee Johnson on this week's Dynamite, just days after winning the Casino Ladder Match at Double Or Nothing. He earned a title shot with that win and will now challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at the upcoming Fyter Fest 2020 pay-per-view.
Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT:
* Brian Cage will be in action, with Taz in his corner
* FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will join Tony Schiavone for a sitdown interview
* Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole
* Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana
* AEW World Tag Team Champions defend against Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc
* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Jungle Boy
