NXT star Candice LeRae shared a moving post about her brother Warren this afternoon on Instagram.

Candice shared in the below post, that while she was in high school, Warren was welcomed into her family. She also wrote that it breaks her heart knowing that he will have to live differently than her two other brothers because of his skin color. She ended her post with the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

This is my family. When I look at this photo I see my brothers. When I was in high school, my family welcomed into our home and hearts my brother, Warren. He's one of the most amazing people I know and I'm so tremendously proud of him and am so lucky to call him my brother. He has a beautiful family, he works extremely hard, he is thoughtful, and has so many qualities I only hope to have someday. With everything going on in the world right now it breaks my heart. It breaks my heart that people would see this photo and feel hatred. It breaks my heart knowing that he has to live life differently from our 2 brothers and me just because he "looks different". It's unacceptable for anyone to treat someone differently because of the color of their skin, sexual orientation, gender, etc. He is a human. He deserves better. His children deserve better. His life matters and has ALWAYS mattered. All I see in this photo is love. Stop hate. #blacklivesmatter

Her husband and NXT star Johnny Gargano also commented about her post.

He wrote, "We've been trying to find the right words for a few days but Candice sums it up perfectly. I came into Warren's family and he welcomed me as if I was already his brother. This is our opportunity to enact real change. Be kind. Be heard. #BlackLivesMatter https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co"

LeRae and Gargano have joined several WWE stars like Randy Orton, Mustafa Ali, and Titus O'Neil that have spoken about the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd.

Below you can read their posts: