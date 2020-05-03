Over the last couple weeks, Carmella has been putting out videos of herself impersonating other WWE Superstars.

Among the names so far have been: NXT Women's Champion Charlotte, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Brie Bella, and Stephanie McMahon.

We can now add Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose to the list as she tried out her best impersonation of The Shield. Aside from dressing up like each member, Carmella also hilariously blurred out Dean Ambrose since he's now moved on to AEW as Jon Moxley.

Carmella is set to be in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on May 10 against Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nia Jax, and Asuka.

You can check out all of her recent videos above and below.