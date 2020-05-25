Carmella took to Twitter this week and commented on how she and Corey Graves dealt with negative comments on social media when they went public with their relationship.

A fan tweeted how Carmella and Graves "dealt with their scenario and the idiots who insulted them," calling it incredible. He also gave props to Paige for dealing with social media trolls. Carmella responded and said it still isn't easy to deal with.

"It wasn't easy... still isn't. People are cruel," Carmella wrote.

Graves and Carmella are set to launch their new "Bare With Us" podcast on Thursday, June 11. The show will see the two "dive headfirst into relationship issues that everyone has, but are often too afraid to talk about," according to their official Twitter account at @barewithuspod.

You can see Carmella's full tweet below: