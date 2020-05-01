The final spot in the Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match goes to Carmella.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode saw Carmella defeat Mandy Rose to qualify for the Money In the Bank. Rose controlled most of the match but Sonya Deville distracted Rose, allowing Carmella to get the win.

The finalized line-up for the Women's MITB Ladder Match looks like this: Nia Jax, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Carmella.

The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will air live on May 10, with at least some of the content airing on tape delay from WWE HQ in Stamford, including the Money In the Bank Ladder Matches that will begin on the 1st floor and end on the roof, where the briefcases will be. It's also possible that some material airs from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The event was originally planned for the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD but plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the updated card for Money In the Bank:

WWE Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis or Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews' replacement TBD

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella