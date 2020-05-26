WWE has announced two big matches for next Monday's RAW episode on the USA Network, which was reportedly taped today at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
New WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will defend his title next Monday, against an opponent that he gets to choose.
Also, WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will battle RAW Women's Champion Asuka in a non-title Champion vs. Champion match.
Stay tuned for more updates on next week's RAW. Below is the announcement on Crews vs. a mystery opponent and Flair vs. Asuka:
