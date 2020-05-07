WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Sports Illustrated, before last night's DQ loss to Io Shirai on NXT TV. Flair was coming off her non-title win over Liv Morgan from this week's RAW. She was asked about her take from the match, and if fans are right to think there is no limit to Morgan's potential.

"My take was, when I first found out about it, was we had three segs [television segments], with a promo and a match, that is a huge chunk of time," Flair said. "That's an opportunity to highlight Liv, highlight myself, and it's much more time than we were given before. I went out there thinking, 'How can I give Liv the best performance knowing she is the next big thing?'

"Having the promo and the two segs, I don't think people realize how much goes into that. I've had those reps, she hasn't. I know people were disappointed she lost but, at the same time, it makes you go, 'I want more for her!' Now you want more for Liv. Sometimes people forget this, but you can't slay the dragon on the first night."

Flair was also asked about AEW Dynamite vs. NXT on Wednesday nights, and if this has brought an added element of excitement to working in NXT again. Flair said she tries not to get caught up in the business side of things as she's there to highlight herself and her opponent.

"I try not to get caught up in the business side," Flair answered. "When I have that opportunity to highlight my opponent and myself, that's what we're here to do. Going into this match, we're trying to raise the bar."

Flair said she's staying busy by working both RAW and NXT, but she misses the regular live events and the fans. She was asked if wrestling during the coronavirus pandemic has been stressful, and if it would be better for WWE to not hold shows, or if she's happier when working. Flair also commented on her health, and said she's taking the changes as an opportunity.

"I'm staying busy with RAW and NXT, but I miss live events and I miss the fans," Flair said. "This is the first time in my entire career I haven't been traveling as much. My body feels rejuvenated, but I really miss the traveling, especially overseas. We were supposed to be in Africa, and I've never had the opportunity to perform there. I will be looking forward to getting back to a normal schedule, but right now, I'm looking at this as an opportunity."