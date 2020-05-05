- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW.

- New "Best Of" specials are being added to the WWE Network this week. The following specials are now available or being added soon:

* The Best Of WWE: Best RAW Matches of the Decade - Monday

* The Best of WWE: Best of Money In the Bank - Tuesday

* The Best of WWE: Kevin Owens' Biggest Fights - Thursday at 12pm ET on demand

As noted, the WWE Network will also add new programming on Shayna Baszler and The Undertaker this week. Baszler's WWE Chronicle documentary will premiere on Saturday at 10am ET on demand, and then later that night at 8pm ET on the main stream. Chapter 1 of Taker's "The Last Ride" limited series will premiere this Sunday at 10am ET on demand, and then it will air on the main stream after the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view goes off the air.

- WWE's Charly Caruso is the latest pro wrestling star to use the new celebrity texting service from Community.com, which connects fans to their favorite famous people via text messages. Charly can be texted at 917-540-5562.

She wrote about the new service on Instagram and said, "Text me!! 917-540-5562 Yep, I've decided to give out my number to better keep in touch with my fans, so here it is! 917-540-5562 feel free to hit me up about anything that's on your mind or any questions you might have and I will personally get back to you! Super cool I'm able to do this, so let's get this party started!! can't wait to hear from you!"

