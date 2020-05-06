- Above is a new "Bikini Haul" video from the personal YouTube channel of WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green.

Green wrote in the YouTube description, "I've stepped out of the ring and into my dressing room (AKA bedroom), join me as I try on some new bikinis!"

- Nia Jax is set to do battle with Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Carmella, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans in the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at Sunday's pay-per-view. WWE recently issued a poll to fans and asked if Jax is the favorite to win the match.

As of this writing, 65% voted for, "No way, the odds are stacked against The Irresistible Force." The rest went with, "Of course, no one can stop her."

- NXT Champion Adam Cole took to Twitter today with strong words for The Velveteen Dream and tonight's main event for the title.

"Tonight...the Dream is...is over. I am the greatest @WWENXT champion of all time. I will always be the greatest @WWENXT champion of all time. Velveteen Dream is finished. #NXT #Tonight #USA," Cole tweeted.

Dream has not responded to the tweet as of this writing. You can see Cole's full post below: