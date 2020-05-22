WWE NXT Superstars Chelsea Green and Robert Stone of The Robert Stone Brand released two new videos this week called, "A Moment with Chelsea Green."

The videos, seen below, show Green abusing "the help" while giving a tour of her summer home and interviewing a potential addition to her team, which doesn't work out in the end.

Green took shots at other members of the NXT women's division when responding to the videos with a tweet, showing how she believes she's a ratings draw for NXT.

Green wrote, "Imagine @WWENXT thinking girls with coloured hair could possibly draw higher ratings than me. Laugh with me... L O L"

Mia Yim responded to those comments and wrote, "You color your hair too, dumbass"

Green dismissed Yim's comments with a GIF.

There's no word yet on if these segments were done for NXT TV, or if this is just something Green and Stone did separate from the company as they have created some of their own content as of late.

You can see both videos and Green's tweet on being a ratings draw below:

