Between his recent AEW World Championship run, quality promos, and endless memes, it's fair to say Chris Jericho has been at the top of his game over the past few years. Earlier today on Twitter, Jericho commented about where he thinks he's currently at in the wrestling world.

"Not being egotistical or arrogant, but right here and right now, for the first time since 2010, I honestly feel that I AM the best in the world in the pro wrestling biz," Jericho wrote. "Not gonna discuss or debate. It's just the way I feel..."

Jericho has since pinned the tweet at the top of his account and has yet to give any further responses.

On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy in a wild Street Fight. AEW Double or Nothing is coming up on May 23, Jericho has yet to have a match officially announced.