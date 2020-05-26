Chris Jericho will be sharing a "huge" announcement about his cruise, Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.

Jericho tweeted, "HUGE @jericho_cruise announcement coming TOMORROW- 1pm EST!"

The next cruise event is from February 1, 2021 to February 5, 2021. The cruise will be from Miami to Grand Bahama Island. According to the official site, the Chris Jericho Cruise booking site is now open to anyone with an active pre-sale booking time.

The lastest event was earlier this year in January. The lineup then included AEW wrestlers, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page, Scott Hall, and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, as well as several bands.

Below you can see his tweet:

