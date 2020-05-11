AEW star Chris Jericho took to Instagram today to announce that he will be appearing on MTV's "Ridiculousness" show on Tuesday night at 10pm ET.

"Catch me on @ridiculousness TOMORROW NIGHT at 10pEST on @mtv!! We had a blast watching some of the dumbest idiots in America falling on their faces & ballbags...come laugh with us! @robdyrdek @steelobrim @chanelwestcoast," Jericho wrote.

Wrestling stars Paige, Jimmy Uso and Naomi, and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch have appeared on the show in the past.

Below is Jericho's full Instagram post, featuring his photos with hosts Rob Dyrdek, Steelo Brim and Chanel West Coast. You can use the Instagram arrows to scroll the photos.