WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk took to Twitter last night with reactions to the opening SmackDown segment with Jeff Hardy and Elias.

As noted, the show opened with an accident angle outside of the WWE Performance Center where an apparently intoxicated Hardy wrecked his car and injured Elias in a hit-and-run. Elias was taken away in an ambulance while Hardy was arrested and taken away by police. Hardy later appeared at the end of the show and WWE announced that he was cleared of charges of public intoxication, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run, because he passed all tests from police. The segment was somewhat controversial and is receiving backlash from some fans on social media as Hardy received real-life charges of DUI and pubic intoxication from two separate incidents while he was on the shelf with an injury last year.

Punk commented on the segment and made fun of how things went down.

"LOLOLOL AT THE COP SNIFFING THE FULL BEER BOTTLE THAT DIDNT GET SPILLED THEN SAYING "JEFF HARDY" LIKE HES CALLING BINGO NUMBERS. IM DYYYYYYYING," Punk wrote.

Ryan Loco joked that maybe the cop was announcing Jeff as the winner of the car. Punk joked back, "'He's with us, we found him in the bushes.'"

Punk also responded to a fan who asked if the "just crazy" segment was real or what. He wrote, "100% real."

Another fan let Punk know that the police officer was played by an enhancement talent, indie wrestler "Marvelous" Michael Stevens from the Atlanta area. Punk responded to that tweet and said Stevens deserves a Slammy award.

Keeping with the lighter mood during trying times, Punk responded to a fan who speculated that Sheamus and King Baron Corbin were trying to set Hardy up.

"Absolutely despicable, those two," Punk joked.

Punk later commented on how the opening SmackDown segment made him laugh during a rough week of negativity. Actor and noted pro wrestling fan Paul Walter Hauser asked him if a segment like that makes him want to wrestle again.

"Currently divided. The country is on fire and it legit made me laugh out loud for a second so, entertained? Mission accomplished? I'm happy I don't take it so seriously anymore," Punk responded.

Punk will make his return to the WWE Backstage panel during Tuesday's episode.

You can click here for the latest storyline update on the Hardy storyline. Below are the full tweets from Punk:

