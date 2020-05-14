- Are you in the mood to watch some great wrestling action from the 80s with hot crowds? Join myself, Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso and Jesse Collings for another "Saturday Night's Main Event" watch-along live video podcast on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel tonight at 8 ET / 5 PT. We'll have a live fan chat and display your feedback during the show. Tonight's show will be the final Saturday Night's Main Event before WrestleMania III featuring a big battle royal with both Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, as well as Randy Savage vs. George "The Animal" Steele. Also in action are Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, The Hart Foundation, Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Dan Spivey!

- Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck said that FOX will likely project a virtual audience and pipe in fake crowd noise for NFL games when they return in the fall if they cannot allow fans in the stadiums.

"It's pretty much a done deal," Buck said (h/t to Sports Illustrated for the transcription). "I think whoever is going to be at that control is going to have to be really good at their job and be realistic with how a crowd would react depending on what just happened on the field. So it's really important.

"And then on top of that ... They're looking at ways to put virtual fans in the stands, so when you see a wide shot it looks like the stadium is jam-packed and in fact it'll be empty."

If FOX proceeds with this, and with SmackDown airing on FOX, it's possible that it could be an option that the network pursues for the show should WWE still be presenting empty arena events in the fall.

- The SmackDown hacker has yet to be revealed. While most of the speculation has pointed to Ali being revealed to be the hacker, there have been other names speculated on, including Shorty G and CM Punk.

Punk had a little fun with the rumors when he appeared on WWE Backstage this past Tuesday. As seen in the video below, Punk started the segment in a hoodie while in a hacker-esque pose before turning the chair and revealing himself.