- WWE stock was down 3.13% today, closing at $43.04 per share after opening at $44.64. Today's high was $45.00 and the low was $43.00.

- As noted, tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 will feature appearances by Money In the Bank winner Otis and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, plus the return of analyst CM Punk. The episode filmed earlier today, according to the WWE On FOX Twitter account.

Renee re-tweeted this screenshot of filming and wrote, "You guys. This conversation was so cool. Felt like i was just a fly on the wall with these two talking shop!"

It was also revealed that Renee and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Mark Henry, with special guests, will be hosting a WrestleMania 3 Watch Party tonight on the FOX Sports Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts. As noted, WrestleMania 3 will air tonight in its entirety, beginning at 8pm ET as the lead-in to WWE Backstage. The Watch Party begins at 9pm ET.

Renee also commented on the Watch Party and wrote, "So excited for this! We have a solid crew joining us"

