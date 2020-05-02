- Above, Jenn Decker running down the top five moments from this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. The group included: Jon Moxley checking in, Best Friends vs. Jimmy Havoc / Kip Sabian, the latest Bubbly Bunch segment, Cody defeating Darby Allin, and Lance Archer taking out Dustin Rhodes.

- Cody is set to face Lance Archer at Double or Nothing on May 23 to determine the first-ever AEW TNT Champion. Cody gave his thoughts on the upcoming match.

"Guess I'm the underdog huh? Fans may not be in the arenas, but I've never felt more connected to them. Thank you for still loving, arguing about, analyzing the game. Wrestling isn't essential, but hope should be and I'm dedicating this match to all those who still have hope."

- In the latest Thank You for Being a Friend, Justin Roberts talks with AEW star Luther about his long road to AEW, Chris Jericho, and much more. You can check out the full interview in the video below.