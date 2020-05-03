Cody Rhodes did a sit-down interview with AEW Announcer Tony Schivanoe this evening before he heads into the TNT Championship Finals Against Lance Archer. The finals will be taking place on May 23 at Double Or Nothing.

Cody revealed in the interview that he wants to wrestle until 40, but he doesn't know if that's accurate. He's going to be 35 years old in June. Cody also explained that he's always trying to be a better wrestler than he was the day before.

"Every day since I started, which is really 15 years old," said Cody. "Since I started, I've tried to be a better wrestler the next day. So, I'm going to be 35 in June. And I said I'm only going to do this until I'm 40 years old. I don't know if that's accurate. It's rarely ever in wrestling. But, that's what I said."

He added that he wants to make sure that both Brandi and his mother never have to work a day in their life. Those two are his motivation and he wants them to know that he took care of them by working in professional wrestling.

"I want to make sure two people in particular never have to work a day in their life," revealed Cody. "That's my wife, who will choose to work every day because that's who she is, and my mother, who refuses to acknowledge that I'm still trying to do everything I can to take care of her. You know her. But I want to make sure they know I did it, and I did it with wrestling."

