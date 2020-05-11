AEW announced Colt Cabana has been added to the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing on May 23. Cabana was involved in the TNT Championship Tournament, losing to Lance Archer in the first round.
The winner of the ladder match will receive a future AEW World Championship Match.
Below is the updated PPV card:
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee
TNT Championship Match
Cody vs. Lance Archer
Casino Ladder Match (Future AEW World Championship Match)
Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. TBA
MJF vs. Jungle Boy
Your second entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @ColtCabana!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 11, 2020
Is he your pick to win?
Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd, via @brlive nationwide or @FiteTV for our international fans. pic.twitter.com/NlaObHub1y