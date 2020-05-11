AEW announced Colt Cabana has been added to the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing on May 23. Cabana was involved in the TNT Championship Tournament, losing to Lance Archer in the first round.

The winner of the ladder match will receive a future AEW World Championship Match.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

TNT Championship Match

Cody vs. Lance Archer

Casino Ladder Match (Future AEW World Championship Match)

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. TBA

MJF vs. Jungle Boy