WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves are launching their own podcast next month.
The "Bare With Us" podcast has a new Twitter account at @barewithuspod, and will premiere on Thursday, June 11.
The synopsis for the show reads like this: "Join Leah & Matt as they dive headfirst into relationship issues that EVERYONE has, but are often too afraid to talk about!"
Carmella tweeted on the podcast and wrote, "Big announcement [emoji] @wwegraves and I have a new podcast launching JUNE 11! Go follow @barewithuspod to keep up to date with all of the details!! Eeeeeek, so excited!!"
You can see Carmella's tweet and the show logo below:
Big announcement 🗣 @wwegraves and I have a new podcast launching JUNE 11! Go follow @barewithuspod to keep up to date with all of the details!! Eeeeeek, so excited!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/gKCwfEDqfh— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) May 22, 2020