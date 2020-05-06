- Are you in the mood to watch some great wrestling action from the 80s with hot crowds? Join myself and JesseCollings for a "Saturday Night's Main Event" watch-along live video podcast on the Wrestling INC YouTube channel on Thursdays at 8 ET / 5 PT. We'll have a live fan chat and display your feedback during the show. We're starting this Thursday with the January 3, 1987 episode featuring Hulk Hogan defending the WWF Championship against Paul Orndorff in a steel cage match. We will then go sequentially for the next couple of months through the end of 1989.

- Major League Wrestling today announced a new partnership with Fight Globe, the industry leader for distribution of combat sports content. The multi-year agreement will see Fight Globe represent the distribution of MLW programming in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa as well as Canada and Mexico.

"This partnership allows MLW to accelerate its global expansion and deliver a vast array of programming to our fans across multiple platforms throughout the world," said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. "It's only fitting to team with Fight Globe, given their reputation as a first-class distributor. Sabine and her team are the best at what they do, and we are ecstatic to have them represent MLW."

- Boxing great Mike Tyson recently posted the training video below showing himself appearing to be in great shape. Tyson, who retired in 2015, is considering fighting in exhibition bouts to raise money for charity. MLW CEO Court Bauer threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, "My all time favorite @MikeTyson is considering an exhibition fight? I'm 100% down to see this BUT what I really would like to see is Tyson finally get in the wrestling ring. @MLW would love to promote that match and in the process help some charities. How about it, Iron Mike?"

Low-Ki and Davey Boy Smith Jr. volunteered to face Tyson if the fight could be made, as seen below:

My all time favorite @MikeTyson is considering an exhibition fight? I'm 100% down to see this BUT what I really would like to see is Tyson finally get in the wrestling ring. @MLW would love to promote that match and in the process help some charities. How about it, Iron Mike? ?? — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) May 5, 2020