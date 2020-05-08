Former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers) recently spoke with ComicBook.com and said he'd be interested in signing with AEW once his WWE non-compete clause expires on July 15.

Hawkins praised AEW for their "impact on the business" and said the Dynamite episodes with no fans in attendance have been better than the WWE TV shows with no crowds. Hawkins believes opportunities will be everywhere once the coronavirus pandemic eases up.

"I mean obviously I'd love to (work for AEW). I haven't missed an episode," Hawkins said. "I've watched everything from day one. I have a ridiculous amount of friends involved in that company so I'm always rooting for them. I'm rooting for, what their impact on the business is as a whole. They've made it better for everybody. So I would never say never to anything.

"I've even enjoyed their no-fan presentation a lot better than WWE. I think they're doing the best with that scenario. There's so much opportunity once the world starts to turn back. I see the light at the end of this coronavirus tunnel here and I think things are going to normalize to the new normal. And prior to this, wrestling was on fire man, there was just so much opportunity everywhere."

Hawkins also had praise for AEW's Darby Allin, and believes they would perform well together.

"When I watch it, a person that I haven't worked with...and I've worked, like I said, Trent (Beretta) and the Bucks and a lot of these guys, obviously Cody Rhodes... but Darby Allin is the one that sticks out to me. I've never met him. I've only just seen him on television and I feel like we could mesh very well together. I admire what he's got going on," Hawkins said.