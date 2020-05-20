As noted last week, veteran indie women's wrestler LuFisto released a YouTube video where she called out CZW (Combat Zone Wrestling) and WSU (Women Superstars United fka Women Superstars Uncensored) for selling matches to a third party company who was promoting the wrestlers as "softcore porn actresses." She claimed that CZW officials told her nothing could be done about it when she complained. It turned out she was referring to the CZW pay-per-views that had been announced for June, which they previously announced on their website in a now-deleted post. You can click here for the original report and the full statement from LuFisto.

CZW issued a statement in response to the LuFisto video and fan complaints via their Twitter account this week, which you can see below.

"Two years ago, CZW entered into a licensing agreement with a national media distributor to license CZW and WSU footage. That company has the right to utilize the footage without limitation. They have repackaged and renamed shows as it is their right to do so. Our athletes, regardless of gender, are just that, athletes, whom we are proud of and appreciate. We stand behind the ring action in all our footage," the statement said.

Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace responded to the CZW Twitter statement and said lawyers are being consulted by some of the wrestlers.

"Just so everyone is aware, there are many women already speaking to lawyers about this, as releases were not signed to authorize licensing footage for profit and distribution," Grace wrote.

Kimber Lee also responded to the statement and said she never signed any agreement that would allow CZW to sell her intellectual property. She also made some other accusations against officials.

"And I'm certain I NEVER signed an agreement giving you the right to sell my intellectual property.... nor did ANY of the women you're blatantly disrespecting. Or how you told us all you wouldn't book us if you wouldn't f**k us. It's about time the harassment gets exposed," Lee wrote.

Ava Everett issued a statement on Twitter where she also made some accusations against both companies. She said her friends in the companies have been hurting for a very long time, and she can no longer associate with either company. She said she will not allow herself or h er friends to be victimized any longer. You can read her full Twitter statement below, where she said she was told she'd never get over unless she was half naked.

Stay tuned for more on the situation. You can see the related tweets below.

