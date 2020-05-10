For seven years, Dana Brooke has put her blood, sweat and tears towards making the Women's Evolution happen, while also instilling into the WWE Universe and herself, that miracles do happen if you believe that they will happen. After winning her qualifying match against Naomi on SmackDown, Brooke will be part of the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match tonight on the WWE Network. As she was discussing how much that win meant to her last month, she stated that words couldn't describe that moment, only her emotions.

"Words really can't describe that feeling," Brooke stated on WWE's The Bump. "There were all of these emotions that you guys saw on my face - the excitement. I was in complete and utter shock. From that moment, I looked up at the briefcase and I was like, 'Oh my God, this is year number two that I get to go for that briefcase.' I ran to Michael Cole - I had no idea what to do. I was like who is around me that I can celebrate [with]? It was such an amazing, amazing feeling.

"The year 2020 has had it's up and downs, but I am certainly blessed for [these] amazing opportunities that have fallen into my lap here within the WWE."

Fellow WWE Superstars: Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Ember Moon all agree that if anyone deserves this win on Sunday, it has to be Brooke. After watching the clip, Brooke was happy and honored to hear that her fellow co-workers would pick her to be the winner.

"Wow, I am honored," Brooke exclaimed. "That is crazy! I did not know - I talked to Nattie, but you know, I beat Naomi and she told me to not talk to her for a little bit because she was a bit salty about it. But to hear that from her and Alexa Bliss, that is truly amazing, and I'm super honored that they're excited and looking forward to seeing what I can do."

You can view Dana Brooke's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.