Dana Brooke responded to comments that were recently said about her by Jim Cornette on his podcast. Cornette was reviewing WWE's Money in the Bank PPV.

"Dana Brooke's entire face looks like it was remodeled after somebody set fire to it and put it out with an axe, Cornette said. "What the f--k has happened? Did she do that on purpose or was she in a horrible accident, What the f--k!"

Dana was made aware of Jim Cornette's comments by people on social media.

She responded by telling Cornette to stop spreading hate. She also told him to come and say it to her face.

Dana Brooke's tweeted, "@TheJimCornette how about you stop hiding behind a keyboard and come say it to my face!! Cause I doubt you would when you see me in person MARKKKKKKK - how about .. STOP SPREADING HATE & spread positivity!"

Below you can see her comment: