- The above video is the top 10 moments from this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

- WWE did a game on who will be "Ms. Money in the Bank" tomorrow and Renee Young got Dana Brooke.

She wrote, "Ohhhhh snappppp @DanaBrookeWWE"

Dana Brooke responded, "You are always on my side queen. I miss you on #mainevent always making me smile with ur commentary!! Let's do this."

Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans, and Carmella are also in the Women's Money in the Bank match. The PPV is tomorrow starting at 7 p.m. ET.

You are always on my side queen. I miss you on #mainevent always making me smile with ur commentary!! Let's do this https://t.co/2zyllfRyD4 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 10, 2020

- WWE noted on Twitter that there will be a replay of WrestleMania III on FS1 before WWE Backstage airs on Tuesday.