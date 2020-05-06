UFC president Dana White says former champion Conor McGregor is itching to get back inside the Octagon. However, with McGregor residing in his home country of Ireland, putting a bout together could be an issue.

McGregor fought earlier this year when he bested Donald Cerrone in January. Since that time, he has been training and staying in shape, according to White.

"Conor's been ready to fight for a while," White said while appearing on Jim Rome (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "He's in shape. He's ready to go."

For White, his "Fight Island" concept could allow McGregor to compete sooner rather than later. But, there is a key figure missing from that - fans.

"'Fight Island' is going to be very important in any of these fights that are happening with people from outside the country," White said. "It kills me to do a fight with Conor without fans. Kills me. This guy's doing almost $20 million gates."

White did not mention who McGregor could return and face, indicating that the winner of Saturday's UFC 249 interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje is likely next for Khabib Nurmagomedov.