UFC president Dana White is standing firm in regards to reigning light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

And it appears as if Jones isn't backing down at this point, either.

Following UFC on ESPN 9 Saturday night, White was asked during the post-fight press conference about his recent back-and-forth with "Bones" through interviews and social media. The entire ordeal started after White claimed Jones asked for too much money to face heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

"The stuff that he's been through, to show up and basically demand $20 million or $30 million, it's crazy," White said. "He can do whatever he wants. He can sit, he can fight; he can do whatever."

White, who also said he believed Jones could have been the Lebron James of MMA, has had his issues with the fighter in the past. Jones, of course, has battled many legal troubles, as well, while maintaining an incredible amount of success inside the Octagon.

"You know how this works," White said. "You know how I am. Jon can say whatever he wants and when he's ready to come back and fight, he can."

Jones responded via Twitter, posting "You're talking all that big guy stuff about not caring, put your money where your mouth is and release me from that contract." He later added "I'd probably make more in my first boxing match than my next three UFC fights combined."