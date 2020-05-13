Tuesday's episode of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" at 10pm ET drew 264,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.3% from last week's episode on Herb Abrams and his UWF promotion, which drew 246,000 viewers.

This week's one-hour episode focused on WWE Hall of Famers The Road Warriors, Hawk and Animal.

This week's episode ranked #68 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's episode ranked #71 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

"Dark Side of the Ring" this week drew the second-best viewership in the history of the show.

Below is our "Dark Side of the Ring" viewership tracker:

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy - 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 1: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack - 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 2: 92,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All - 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino - 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: The Assassination of Dino Bravo - 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World - 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story - 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors - 264,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: Owen Hart -

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth - 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob - 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody's death - 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family - 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez's death - 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah - 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic