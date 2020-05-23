- Above is a bonus clip from Dark Side of the Ring: The Finals Days of Owen Hart featuring a look at Hart's history of ribs in and outside of the ring. The video includes stories from Jim Korderas, Jim Cornette, Oje Hart (Owen's son), Jim Ross, and D'Lo Brown.

- WWE Network News reported Sting: The Lost Tape is headed to the WWE Network on Sunday, May 31. The episode will feature never-before-seen footage of Sting interviews and backstage clips from WCW Slamboree 1995 where he took on Big Bubba Rogers (aka Big Boss Man). Below is the official preview:

Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews, cameras follow Sting backstage before his big match at WCW Slamboree 1995.

- On last night's SmackDown (results here), Jeff Hardy picked up a victory over Sheamus. Hardy will move on to face Daniel Bryan next week in the semis of the WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament while Elias goes against AJ Styles on the other side of the bracket. Afterwards, Hardy spoke to WWE about wanting to add a title run to his comeback story.

"Wow, a fifth Intercontinental Championship sounds amazing, it sounds surreal," Hardy said. "I mean, for me, to accomplish that after everything I've been through the last year. That would be the icing on the cake and possibly the coolest thing to happen to me at 42 years of age. So, I'm hoping it happens."