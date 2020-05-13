The next "Dark Side of the Ring" episode from Vice TV will focus on the tragic death of WWE Legend Owen Hart.

The season two finale on Owen will premiere next Tuesday, May 19 at 10pm ET on Vice TV. You can see the new trailer for the episode above.

"The Final Days of Owen Hart" will be a two-hour season finale.

As we've noted, the special on Owen features new interviews with his widow, Dr. Martha Hart, plus his daughter Athena Hart and his son Oje Hart. The trailer also includes WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, and others.

"Dark Side of the Ring" airs at 10pm ET on all major satellite and cable providers, plus the Vice TV website and app.