The new feud between The Undisputed Era and Dexter Lumis will continue during tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.
WWE has just announced Lumis vs. Roderick Strong for tonight's episode.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight, along with WWE's announcement on Lumis vs. Strong:
* Karrion Kross and Scarlett to open the show
* Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis
* Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley
* Kushida vs. Drake Maverick (Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match)
* El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa (Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match)
Roderick Strong looks to take out Dexter Lumis
While the NXT Universe still might not be sure what exactly to make of Dexter Lumis, The Undisputed ERA see him as their newest enemy. But can Roderick Strong solve the black-and-gold brand's most chilling Superstar when he steps in the ring with Lumis?
NXT Champion Adam Cole and company began having problems with Lumis last month. Cole & Strong seemed to essentially find themselves in a Handicap Match against The Velveteen Dream after Damian Priest took out Keith Lee, but Lumis stepped in as Dream's partner in impromptu fashion and helped Dream pin Cole.
The enigmatic Lumis again turned up at Cole's NXT Title defense against Dream two weeks later, this time to thwart Strong and Bobby Fish's attempted interference.
As a result, NXT's most dominant faction is tapping The Messiah of the Backbreaker as its chosen mercenary. But will Lumis turn the hunter into the hunted?