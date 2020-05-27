Drake Maverick has earned at least one more match in WWE.

Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Drake win a Triple Threat tie-breaker over Kushida and Jake Atlas to win Group A in the tournament for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title.

The Triple Threat ended in a bit of controversy as Kushida also thought he won the match. He started celebrating as Drake did, but the referee confirmed that Drake got the win as his decision is final. Drake later offered to make up for the finish as he wanted the tournament to be fair, and Kushida confronted him with a show of respect during a backstage segment. Drake gave respect back to Kushida and said he wants Kushida to have the first title shot if he wins the title.

The finals of the tournament are now set as Drake will face Group B winner El Hijo del Fantasma on next Wednesday's NXT episode. The winner of that match will be crowned the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Below are the final standings for the tournament:

GROUP A: Drake Maverick (2-1, winner of tie-breaker), Kushida (2-1), Jake Atlas (2-1), Tony Nese (0-3)

GROUP B: El Hijo del Fantasma (2-1, winner), Akira Tozawa (2-1), Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (1-2), Jack Gallagher (1-2)

It's believed that current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will face the winner of Drake vs. Fantasma when Devlin is able to return to the United States. He has been stuck in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Drake was released from his WWE contract back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide budget cuts brought on by COVID-19, but WWE allowed him to work the tournament. Next week could be his final match with the company.

Below are a few shots from tonight's Triple Threat, which was the show opener: