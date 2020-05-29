WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew Gulak will be with the company for a few more years now.

As noted earlier this week, it was confirmed that Gulak had signed a new WWE deal after he was added back to the official SmackDown roster. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Gulak signed a multi-year contract, but there's no word yet how many years the deal is for.

It was noted that some promoters tried to contact Gulak to book future dates over the past week, but he turned them down. The word going around was that Gulak "clearly had a destination" - re-signing with WWE.

Gulak became a free agent earlier this month after his previous contract expired. He had asked for a pay raise at one point, but there's still no word yet on if he received that raise with the new deal, as it was denied before.

Gulak hasn't wrestled since losing to Daniel Bryan in the WWE Intercontinental Title tournament match three weeks ago on SmackDown. It's been reported that he is scheduled to return during tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode, but that hasn't been confirmed by WWE.

Stay tuned for more on Gulak's status.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

