As reported earlier, WWE moved Drew Gulak to the Alumni section of their website.

Gulak is reportedly no longer with WWE. PWInsider reports that Gulak was not released, but his contract expired after last night's SmackDown was taped.

WWE and Drew Gulak were trying to come to terms on a new deal. Since his WWE contract expired, Gulak doesn't have a 90-day non-compete clause so he can wrestle anywhere at any time he wants.

Gulak's last WWE match was last night on Friday Night SmackDown against Daniel Bryan. It was an Intercontinental Championship Tournament match, which he ended up losing to Bryan. The match received a great response from fans online.

The former Cruiserweight Champion debuted with WWE in 2016.

Bryan Brennan and Martin Kilb contributed to this article.