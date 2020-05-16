- The video above is NXT stars taking part in the current social media challenge, "The Pie Face Challenge."

- Former WWE star Kurt Angle commented about when he was on the US Wrestling Team and went to the 1996 Summer Olympics. He won a gold medal with a broken neck.

Angle tweeted, "Best US Wrestling Team in history, in a fully contested Olympics. Was proud to be part of it. But the 2020 team may end up being better. We will see."

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre shared his feelings about being on the cover of Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

McIntyre wrote, "I have a lot of respect for the traditions of this industry, notice how I'm holding the title? I took this picture for my personal collection but it's cool as hell to see it make its way onto the cover of the magazine I grew up reading."

