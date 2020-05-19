WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter today and issued a warning to Bobby Lashley.

As noted, last night's RAW saw WWE move closer to the Lashley vs. McIntyre singles match for the WWE Title as Lashley, with MVP at his side, put McIntyre on notice. McIntyre responded to Lashley via Twitter today.

"Oh YOU'RE putting ME on notice? Good. This is the @fightbobby EVERYONE has wanted to see for two years now. You're a dangerous man, but leave your marital issues at the door because if we're going to do this, I want the very best version of Lashley. I'll be waiting," Drew wrote.

Lashley responded to Drew and said he will see him at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view on June 14.

"Did I stutter? Careful what you wish for Champ. You want 'this Lashley'...you got it. See you at #WWEBacklash," Lashley wrote back.

It's believed that Lashley vs. McIntyre will headline Backlash, but WWE has not officially announced the match.

You can see Drew's full tweet with Lashley's response below:

