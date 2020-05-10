As noted, tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retain his title over Seth Rollins, in a tough back & forth match that has been praised on social media. You can see footage from the match above.

McIntyre took to Twitter after the show and thanked Rollins.

"Thank you, @wwerollins, hell of a fight. Now onto the next... #AndStill," McIntyre wrote.

Rollins has not responded to the tweet as of this writing. For those who missed it, you can see Rollins' new entrance below, along with McIntyre's tweet: