Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes has been added to AEW Double or Nothing, which takes place this Saturday at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Spears was annoyed that he didn't have a match on the PPV and challenged Dustin during a segment on tonight's Dynamite and the match was made official shortly after.

Be sure to check out tonight's live coverage!

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

AEW Women's World Championship (No DQ/No Count-Out)

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW TNT Championship Match

Cody vs. Lance Archer

Mike Tyson to present title to the winner.

Casino Ladder Match

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBA (Mystery Entrant)

Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.

Stadium Stampede Match

The Elite vs. Inner Circle

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

The Buy In

Best Friends vs. Private Party

Winners are the number one contenders for AEW World Tag Team Championship.