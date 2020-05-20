Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes has been added to AEW Double or Nothing, which takes place this Saturday at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Spears was annoyed that he didn't have a match on the PPV and challenged Dustin during a segment on tonight's Dynamite and the match was made official shortly after.
Be sure to check out tonight's live coverage!
Below is the updated PPV card:
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee
AEW Women's World Championship (No DQ/No Count-Out)
Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
AEW TNT Championship Match
Cody vs. Lance Archer
Mike Tyson to present title to the winner.
Casino Ladder Match
Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBA (Mystery Entrant)
Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.
Stadium Stampede Match
The Elite vs. Inner Circle
MJF vs. Jungle Boy
Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes
The Buy In
Best Friends vs. Private Party
Winners are the number one contenders for AEW World Tag Team Championship.
It's official!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 21, 2020
This Saturday night at Double or Nothing.
It's @dustinrhodes vs. #TheChairman @Perfec10n!
Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/nfxF9pAfKg