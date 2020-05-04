WWE aired a promo during tonight's RAW on the USA Network that advertised Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge for next Monday's episode.

There is some speculation that tonight's promo was an error as it was similar to a promo used in the build to WrestleMania 36, which said Edge would be hunting Orton.

Orton and Edge haven't been seen since their Last Man Standing match from Night Two of WrestleMania 36, which saw Edge get the win.

Stay tuned for updates on next Monday's post-Money In the Bank edition of RAW. WWE previously announced that next week's RAW will see RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch confront the winner of the Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match.