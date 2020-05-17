On the May 11 edition of Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton challenged Edge to a wrestling match. Edge was silent that night, but tomorrow on Monday Night RAW, he will be giving his answer.

Edge shared the news by posting a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Answer tomorrow"

A disgruntled fan commented on the photo, asking why they started a feud with a Last Man Standing match.

The fan wrote, "In what alternate universe do you start the feud with a Last Man Standing match and end it with a "straight up" wrestling match? Lol you should have stayed retired. Bogus"

Edge replied, "You have no idea what I have planned. And because of that you have no idea what you're talking about. Does EVERY story you've ever read or movie you've watched play out the same? Because that's sounds boring as hell to me. So you can complain, or quit being that jaded "smart fan" and just try and enjoy something and watch the power paradigm shift and play out."

Below you can see Edge's post: