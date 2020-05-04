Friday's WWE SmackDown episode, with Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler in the main event as the final blue brand Money In the Bank qualifying match, drew an average of 1.885 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.919 million viewers. This number is also down 6% from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.005 million viewers.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

This is the lowest viewership and ratings for a SmackDown on FOX. Outside of the October 25, 2019 episode which aired on FS1 and averaged 888,000 viewers, it was the least watched episode since the July 9, 2019 episode that aired on USA Network and averaged 1,852,000 viewers.

SmackDown tied for #4 in ratings for the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week. SmackDown tied for #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, and tied for #5 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV behind Blue Bloods, Magnum PI, MacGyver, Blacklist, Dateline, Shark Tank, and 20/20. Blue Bloods topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 8.522 million viewers.

Live PD on A&E topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, bringing in just 1.851 million viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.013 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.398 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 10 Episode: 2.317 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 17 Episode: 2.187 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration)

May 1 Episode: 1.885 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 8 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode