Friday's post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final build for last night's MITB pay-per-view, drew an average of 2.042 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.043 million viewers. This number is up 0.8% from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.025 million viewers for the MITB go-home show.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied for #3 in ratings for the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week. SmackDown tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, tied for #3 in the 18-49 demographic, and tied for #4 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the third week in a row, behind Shark Tank, Greatest #StayAtHome Videos, Blacklist, 20/20, Blue Bloods, Dateline, and Bravery & Hope. Shark Tank topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 4.548 million viewers.

Live PD on A&E topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, bringing in just 1.776 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.989 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.398 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 10 Episode: 2.317 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 17 Episode: 2.187 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration)

May 1 Episode: 1.885 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 8 Episode: 2.025 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 15 Episode: 2.042 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 22 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode