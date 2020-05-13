It was revealed on tonight's WWE NXT episode that Damian Priest is the one who mysteriously attacked Finn Balor a few weeks ago.

Priest tried to interfere during Balor vs. Cameron Grimes but Balor dropped him at ringside. Priest came back with a night stick shot to the knee, allowing Grimes to get the pin for the upset win. Priest then entered the ring after the match with a steel chair and dropped Balor onto it with The Reckoning. He then held Balor down with the chair over his threat, and took credit for the recent backstage attack. Balor commented on how he enjoyed what he was ding, and taunted Balor as he made his exit.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account made a post on how Priest paid homage to an iconic WWE rivalry when he held Balor down with the chair - The Undertaker vs. Triple H. They tweeted a side-by-shot of Triple H holding Taker down with the chair, while Priest did the same to Balor.

Priest responded to the tweet and confirmed the tribute. He wrote, "Just playing the game... [bow and arrow emoji] #LiveForever"

Stay tuned for updates on the Balor vs. Priest feud. Above is video from tonight's match and segment, and below is Priest's full Twitter response to the WWE On FOX account: