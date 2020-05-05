The reveal of Finn Balor's mystery attacker is being teased for this Wednesday's WWE NXT episode.
It was previously announced that Balor would return to NXT TV this Wednesday to call out the mystery man who apparently attacked him a few weeks back. The attack was never shown, indicating that Balor was not backstage at the WWE Performance Center for the tapings, but the segment led to NXT General Manager William Regal pulling Balor from his planned main event match with The Velveteen Dream that night. Before that WWE had been teasing that the new rivalry between Balor and Dream would kick off with that match.
While WWE announced last week that Balor would return this week to call out the attacker, they are now teasing that the mystery assailant may reveal himself to confront Balor.
Wednesday's loaded NXT episode on the USA Network will also feature the following: Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett, Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Io Shirai, NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against The Velveteen Dream.
There's no word yet on who will be revealed as Balor's attacker, but it's believed that the feud with Imperium and NXT UK Champion WALTER has been put on hold. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner are still in the United States but have moved on to NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher, while WALTER and Alexander Wolfe are still stuck overseas due to COVID-19.
Stay tuned for updates on plans for Balor. Below is WWE's teaser for his return segment on Wednesday:
Finn Bálor seeks justice against his mystery attacker
With a suspect list that stretches a mile, Finn Bálor is nevertheless to determined to solve the mystery of who laid him out with a heinous sneak-attack in the backstage area two weeks ago.
The Prince recently engaged in a tense war of words with The Velveteen Dream and was scheduled to face him prior to being ambushed, he has been at odds with United Kingdom Champion WALTER and the rest of Imperium, and he has long-standing issues with several other prominent NXT Superstars, including Undisputed ERA, Johnny Gargano and more.
Bálor has already vowed to call out his attacker this week on NXT, but will the mystery assailant have the temerity to reveal himself to the NXT Universe and look the steely-eyed Bálor in the face? Could fisticuffs between Bálor and his attacker be far behind? Find out Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!