Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest is now official for the WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event.

Priest was recently revealed as Balor's mystery attacker from last month on NXT TV, which kicked off the feud between the two. Takeover will be their first big match against each other.

NXT "Takeover: In Your House" will take place on Sunday, June 7 from the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. It will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the current announced card for "Takeover: In Your House":

Triple Threat for the NXT Women's Title

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Tournament Finals for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title

El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick or Kushida or Jake Atlas

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest