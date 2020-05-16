AEW announced SCU member, Frankie Kazarian, will be involved in next Saturday's Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing PPV. The event is scheduled to happen at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Fenix, Scorpio Sky, and Kip Sabian have already been announced for the bout. Two more names are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The match will feature nine wrestlers and the rules are as follows: two entrants start the bout with another entering every 90 seconds, the winner is decided when one wrestler takes the casino chip, earning himself a future AEW World Championship Match. The chip can be grabbed at any time, so it's possible a winner could be decided before all nine entrants get involved in the match.

Below is the updated card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

AEW WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (NO DQ/NO COUNT-OUT)

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW TNT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Cody vs. Lance Archer

Mike Tyson to present title to the winner.

CASINO LADDER MATCH

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. TBA vs. TBA

Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.

STADIUM STAMPEDE MATCH

The Elite vs. Inner Circle

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

THE BUY IN

Best Friends vs. Private Party

Winners are the number one contenders for AEW World Tag Team Championship.